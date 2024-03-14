Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
President Trump: It's A War
channel image
Son of the Republic
663 Subscribers
50 views
Published Yesterday

Redpills

* We’re fighting some very bad people — some very evil people.

* It’s a war that we’re winning.

* It’s not over yet, but there is some kind of a protective force.

* Check out the Jack Smith comments re: animal and murder.

* Check out the Hillary comment re: killing everything within 10 miles. Hmmm...


Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (13 March 2024)

https://youtu.be/MlvoXqnn5oA

Keywords
corruptionfacebookchinadonald trumpjoe bidenmagahoaxesmark zuckerbergukrainered pillnatohungaryclassified documentsinflationinjusticelawfarescamsredpillgrievingdjttiktokgreg kellycampaign donationsviktor orbancampaign violations

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket