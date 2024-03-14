President Trump: It's A War

Redpills
* We’re fighting some very bad people — some very evil people.
* It’s a war that we’re winning.
* It’s not over yet, but there is some kind of a protective force.
* Check out the Jack Smith comments re: animal and murder.
* Check out the Hillary comment re: killing everything within 10 miles. Hmmm...
Newsmax | Greg Kelly Reports (13 March 2024)
