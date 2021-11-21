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136) A pandemia 'X' e a natureza das vagas (Grafeno + EMF)
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11 views • November 21, 2021
Créditos para LA QUINTA COLUMNA: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8
ASÍ FABRICAN LAS OLAS, ¿QUÉ ES Y QUÉ NO ES LA COVID19?, EL PROPÓSITO FINA - Noviembre 20, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/QU%C3%89SYQUENOESLACOVID19,AS%C3%8DFABRICANLASOLAS:7 | Link curto: shorturl.at/diCKM
Importante compreender isto:
57) Arma de ressonância ciclotrónica: https://www.brighteon.com/cf9d962f-30a0-4f70-84c3-903d431fe376
Ver também:
- IoT Technologies for Augmented Human: https://sci-hub.ru/10.1016/j.iot.2019.100120
- Graphene oxide-based radiofrequency identification wearable sensor for breath monitoring: https://sci-hub.ru/10.1049/iet-map.2017.0628
- 134) Grafeno e células vivas = magnetismo: https://www.brighteon.com/3a2772de-b87b-4dc6-9d9d-b4947adee8fb
- 131) Controlo remoto do grafeno através de ondas sonoras (acústico): https://www.brighteon.com/d72ef856-d652-4bd3-bff6-a9f65c23132b
Estudos de Pablo Campra: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
ASÍ FABRICAN LAS OLAS, ¿QUÉ ES Y QUÉ NO ES LA COVID19?, EL PROPÓSITO FINA - Noviembre 20, 2021: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/QU%C3%89SYQUENOESLACOVID19,AS%C3%8DFABRICANLASOLAS:7 | Link curto: shorturl.at/diCKM
Importante compreender isto:
57) Arma de ressonância ciclotrónica: https://www.brighteon.com/cf9d962f-30a0-4f70-84c3-903d431fe376
Ver também:
- IoT Technologies for Augmented Human: https://sci-hub.ru/10.1016/j.iot.2019.100120
- Graphene oxide-based radiofrequency identification wearable sensor for breath monitoring: https://sci-hub.ru/10.1049/iet-map.2017.0628
- 134) Grafeno e células vivas = magnetismo: https://www.brighteon.com/3a2772de-b87b-4dc6-9d9d-b4947adee8fb
- 131) Controlo remoto do grafeno através de ondas sonoras (acústico): https://www.brighteon.com/d72ef856-d652-4bd3-bff6-a9f65c23132b
Estudos de Pablo Campra: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Pablo-Campra
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
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