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AEWAR/Ewaranon LLG:2 [26.05.2022]
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132 views • May 28, 2022
- The Labyrinth of the Lost Guild - Chapter Two - The Ships Of Heaven.
Pinned by AEWAR 12 hours ago_
The labyrinth is a complex metaphor that not only reflects my experience of digging through Europe's (architectural) history but that also allows me to be more flexible with my writing form and structure - something I particularly struggle with.
It permits me the freedom to be non-linear and not impose too much structure on a subject that resists tidy explanations and coherence. Most would agree that a primary means of historical fabrication is through the mode of narrative. But have you considered that the architecture itself has also been utilised as a means of historical fabrication?
It is much more complex than I realised a year and a half ago and, as I continue, I plan to demonstrate just how complicated it is. I took most of the photographs and footage in this episode last year. A lot more to come in future episodes.
Sources::
Images: Historical images in public domain. All other photographs and footage taken by myself. Some vectors created from Pexels/Unsplash images.
Clips used under fair use:
Concrete tiles making without press in wooden mold amazing skills: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3i-HRW4O4GM
Canterbury Stonemasonry: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQH46YKm504
Notre Dame: Blaze engulfs medieval icon - BBC News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcGjykjs2Kk
--
“Those (Morons) Who Do Not Learn From History Are Doomed To Repeat It.” - George Santayana
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
LHFE 1:1 - The Lost History of Flat Earth [01.01.2020]
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full)
(Links and description for verification and research under alle my videos.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html
LHFE 2:1 [Oct 29, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SJi4d4iV7btZ/
https://rumble.com/v11smmt-lhfe-21.html
LHFE 2:2 [Dec 9, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jbGTed8uzfPT/
https://rumble.com/v11so7r-lhfe-22-dec-9-2021.html
LHFE 2:3 [Jan 19, 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/olUfPn58whOM/
https://rumble.com/v11sowr-lhfe-23-jan-19-2022.html
LHFE 2:4 'END' [25.04.2022]
https://rumble.com/v12g8id-lhfe-24-end-25.04.2022.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aVJHkZIVPq5Y/
https://www.brighteon.com/dfaee882-0c9e-4576-9cdb-ec6b3ed72041
LHFE 'Rædels' LLG:1 Trailer (Comming Soon) [20.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JimZUv8qJZXb/
https://rumble.com/v11spqh-lhfe-rdels-llg1-trailer-comming-soon-20.04.2022.html
LLG: 1 The Labyrinth of the Lost Guild - Chapter One [25.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9vs3sDthY0wm/
https://rumble.com/v12ga09-llg-1-the-labyrinth-of-the-lost-guild-chapter-one-25.04.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/4f60b73a-0871-4e28-af55-6c99fdd55e68
LHFE 2:END - ANNEX 1 [10.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tI2DKhqwtiMB/
https://rumble.com/v14mgb9-lhfe-2end-annex-1-10.05.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/946be9bc-85b3-44ef-b9ce-90be063e8007
--
LLG: 2
4,701 views May 26, 2022
https://youtu.be/nKQv7JAqy_U
AEWAR
19.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nKQv7JAqy_U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRo3Cs2laaMWu5V5uRqWnEQ
Ewaranon 66800 subs https://t.me/ewaranon
Ewaranon Chat https://t.me/ewaranon_chat
Ewaranon - English 10340 subs https://t.me/ewaranon_english
Pinned by AEWAR 12 hours ago_
The labyrinth is a complex metaphor that not only reflects my experience of digging through Europe's (architectural) history but that also allows me to be more flexible with my writing form and structure - something I particularly struggle with.
It permits me the freedom to be non-linear and not impose too much structure on a subject that resists tidy explanations and coherence. Most would agree that a primary means of historical fabrication is through the mode of narrative. But have you considered that the architecture itself has also been utilised as a means of historical fabrication?
It is much more complex than I realised a year and a half ago and, as I continue, I plan to demonstrate just how complicated it is. I took most of the photographs and footage in this episode last year. A lot more to come in future episodes.
Sources::
Images: Historical images in public domain. All other photographs and footage taken by myself. Some vectors created from Pexels/Unsplash images.
Clips used under fair use:
Concrete tiles making without press in wooden mold amazing skills: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3i-HRW4O4GM
Canterbury Stonemasonry: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQH46YKm504
Notre Dame: Blaze engulfs medieval icon - BBC News: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcGjykjs2Kk
--
“Those (Morons) Who Do Not Learn From History Are Doomed To Repeat It.” - George Santayana
The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.
LHFE 1:1 - The Lost History of Flat Earth [01.01.2020]
Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full)
(Links and description for verification and research under alle my videos.)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/93aPXPLeKgS8/
https://rumble.com/vqhvzt-ewaranons-what-on-earth-happened-all-13-parts-full-15.11.2021.html
LHFE 2:1 [Oct 29, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SJi4d4iV7btZ/
https://rumble.com/v11smmt-lhfe-21.html
LHFE 2:2 [Dec 9, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jbGTed8uzfPT/
https://rumble.com/v11so7r-lhfe-22-dec-9-2021.html
LHFE 2:3 [Jan 19, 2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/olUfPn58whOM/
https://rumble.com/v11sowr-lhfe-23-jan-19-2022.html
LHFE 2:4 'END' [25.04.2022]
https://rumble.com/v12g8id-lhfe-24-end-25.04.2022.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aVJHkZIVPq5Y/
https://www.brighteon.com/dfaee882-0c9e-4576-9cdb-ec6b3ed72041
LHFE 'Rædels' LLG:1 Trailer (Comming Soon) [20.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JimZUv8qJZXb/
https://rumble.com/v11spqh-lhfe-rdels-llg1-trailer-comming-soon-20.04.2022.html
LLG: 1 The Labyrinth of the Lost Guild - Chapter One [25.04.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9vs3sDthY0wm/
https://rumble.com/v12ga09-llg-1-the-labyrinth-of-the-lost-guild-chapter-one-25.04.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/4f60b73a-0871-4e28-af55-6c99fdd55e68
LHFE 2:END - ANNEX 1 [10.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tI2DKhqwtiMB/
https://rumble.com/v14mgb9-lhfe-2end-annex-1-10.05.2022.html
https://www.brighteon.com/946be9bc-85b3-44ef-b9ce-90be063e8007
--
LLG: 2
4,701 views May 26, 2022
https://youtu.be/nKQv7JAqy_U
AEWAR
19.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/nKQv7JAqy_U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRo3Cs2laaMWu5V5uRqWnEQ
Ewaranon 66800 subs https://t.me/ewaranon
Ewaranon Chat https://t.me/ewaranon_chat
Ewaranon - English 10340 subs https://t.me/ewaranon_english
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