Does the Bible say this is the End of the World?

A lot of Christians believe we are living the End Time, on the other hand those who have carefully read the Bible have also noticed that the Apostles knew with certainty that they were living the "last Times", the "last Days" and "the End of the World".1 John 2:18Little children, it is THE LAST TIME: and as ye have heard that antichrist shall come, even now are there many antichrists; whereby we know that it is the last time.Hebrews 1:2Hath in THESE LAST DAYS spoken unto us by his Son, whom he hath appointed heir of all things, by whom also he made the worlds;1 Peter 1:20Who verily was foreordained before the foundation of the world, but was manifest in THESE LAST TIMES for you,Hebrews 9:26For then must he often have suffered since the foundation of the world: but now once IN THE END OF THE WORLD hath he appeared to put away sin by the sacrifice of himself.James 5:3Your gold and silver is cankered; and the rust of them shall be a witness against you, and shall eat your flesh as it were fire. Ye have heaped treasure together FOR THE LAST DAYS.1 Corinthians 10:11Now all these things happened unto them for examples: and they are written for our admonition, UPON WHOM THE ENDS OF THE WORLD ARE COME.Just after the Outpouring of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost, some folks doubted, others were mocking, saying they were drunk, the Apostle Peter replied:Acts 2:15 For these are not drunken, as ye suppose, seeing it is but the third hour of the day.16 But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel;17 And it shall come to pass IN THE LAST DAYS, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh ...Readers of the Gospel of Matthew have not realized that the Apostles have linked the Destruction of the Temple to the end of the world:Matthew 24:2 And Jesus went out, and departed from the temple: and his disciples came to him for to shew him the buildings of the temple. And Jesus said unto them, See ye not all these things? verily I say unto you, There shall not be left here one stone upon another, that shall not be thrown down.3 And as he sat upon the mount of Olives, the disciples came unto him privately, saying, Tell us, when shall these things be? and what shall be the sign of thy coming, and of the end of the world?The Holy Spirit had revealed to the Apostles that they were living the End of an Era that would bring about the Destruction of the Temple, the fall of Jerusalem and the Establishment of the Kingdom of God. We should pray the Lord for guidance to better understand the Scriptures. It is very important that we take into consideration all the above verses when we read in the Gospel about the end of the World and the Sign of the coming of Christ.Make sure to read:2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Timing in Revelation2nd Coming of Christ - Exact Date given to Prophet DanielThe third Temple of Jerusalem was the Millennium ReignSince all theses biblical Passages refer to events that have already occurred nearly 2,000 years ago, are there any other prophecies that have not yet come to pass? Most Readers would immediately think about Armageddon. If you take the time to read the verses in Revelation about Armageddon you will be shocked by what you will uncover, as it also refers to a past event.Know the Truth about Armageddon, make sure to read:Spirits of Armageddon (Armageddon is the war against Christ)(Revelation 16:14) They are spirits of devils working miraclesThe only Prophecy that is about to reach its final Phase of fulfillment is Gog and Magog. Unfortunately Video descriptions are limited to 5,000 Characters,if you could be interested in exhaustive Studies related to this Prophecy and would like to know the answer whether or not we are living the Last Days, the End of the World, make sure to read:Rapture of the Two Witnesses, Prophecy against Jerusalem and false ChristianityThe Two Witnesses, Prophecies of Gog and MagogThe Two Witnesses, Hegemony of Apostasy, Gog and MagogThe Final Battle of Gog and Magog, Judgment of a fallen Archangel