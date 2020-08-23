Anointed Conjuration of Armageddon (Revelation 16:14)

Rv.16:13: And I saw THREE UNCLEAN SPIRITS like frogscome out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of themouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the falseprophet.16:14: For they are the SPIRITS OF DEVILS, WORKING MIRACLES,which go forth unto the kings of the earth and of the wholeworld, to gather them to THE BATTLE OF THAT GREAT DAY OFGOD ALMIGHTY.Nobody ever mentioned, Armageddon is linked to"spirits of devils". Something is definitely wrong!On one side we have the vision of Armageddon in the Bible.On the other side, "Pastors" preaching another versionof Armageddon. "Evangelists" known for their "miracles",signs and wonders, do not associate Armageddon with "spirits of devils". "Theologians" who made millions selling propheticbooks and videos, never taught about spirits of devils working miracles of Armageddon. Their elaborate end time scenario hasnothing to envy from the best Hollywood science fiction movies.On the other hand, the Apostle John disclosed incriminating information concerning the kings of the battle of that great day of God Almighty:v:17:14: THESE SHALL MAKE WAR WITH THE LAMB, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is LORD OF LORDS, and KING OFKINGS: and they that are with him are called, and chosen,and faithful.Instead of a war of Nations fighting against other Nations, Apostle John saw the kings of the earth, gathered by spirits of devils working miracles, to make war with the Lamb, also called Lord of lords, King of kings, and with his faithfulfollowersRv:19:19: And I saw the beast, and THE KINGS OF THE EARTH, and THEIR ARMIES, gathered together to make war against HIM THAT SAT ON THE HORSE, and against HIS ARMY.Rv:19:11: And I saw heaven opened, and behold A WHITE HORSE;AND HE THAT SAT UPON HIM was called FAITHFUL AND TRUE, and in righteousness he doth judge and make war.Rv19:13: And he was clothed with a vesture dipped in blood: and his name is called THE WORD OF GOD.Rev: 19:16: And he hath on his vesture and on his thigh a name written, KING OF KINGS, AND LORD OF LORDS.In Rv 19:11, he that sat upon the white horse was called Faithful and True, we can also read in Rv:3:14 "These things saith THE AMEN, THE FAITHFUL AND TRUE WITNESS, THE BEGINNING OF THE CREATION OF GOD". Only one and unique person is entitled to carry all the names written in the above verses including the name "The Word of God". Our religious Leaders contradict the Scriptures that are conveying the censoredtruth that Armageddon is the war against the Lord Jesus Christ.Rv:19: 20: AND THE BEAST WAS TAKEN, and with him the FALSEPROPHET THAT WROUGHT MIRACLES before him, WITH WHICH HEDECEIVED THEM THAT HAD RECEIVED THE MARK OF THE BEAST, AND THEM THAT WORSHIPPED HIS IMAGE. These both were cast aliveinto a lake of fire burning with brimstone.Elijah made fire fall from Heaven and killed Baal's Prophetson a mountain at Megiddo. Armageddon means mountain of Megiddo.At the battle of the great day of God Almighty, John saw the"False Prophet" and demonic spirits working Signs and deceiving those who worshipped and received the spiritual mark of the beast. As written in Psalms 118, "it is marvellous in our eyes" that the religious Jewish leaders animated by the Spirit of Antichrist, crucified the Son of God and shed the innocent blood of his Saints of the Early Church. The righteous Judgement of God was executed in 70 AD against the murderous and idolatrous men of the Tribes of Israel and the false religious System they had established in the Temple of Jerusalem.The devilish rebellion of the kings of Apostasy of our time will also be defeated, by Him who in righteousness do judge and make war, Jesus of Nazareth the Lamb of God who was named Faithful and True, the Word of God, King of kings, Lord of lords.Rv:16:15: Behold, I come as a thief. Blessed is he that watcheth, and keepeth his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame.16: And he gathered them together into a place called in the Hebrew tongue Armageddon.The identity of the Kings of the Earth who fought against theLamb of God is clearly revealed by the Apostle John, yet itremains sealed for those who perish:Rv:1:5: And from Jesus Christ, who is the faithful witness,and the first begotten of the dead, and THE PRINCE OF THEKINGS OF THE EARTH. Unto him that loved us, and washed usfrom our sins in his own blood,:6: And HATH MADE US KINGS and priests unto God and his Father; to him be glory and dominion for ever and ever. Amen.Rv:5:10: And hast made US unto our God KINGS and priests: andWE SHALL REIGN ON THE EARTH.Apostle Paul will help us discern the identity of the kings ofArmageddon who gave their power and strength unto the beast:1Cor:4:8: Now ye are full, now ye are rich, YE HAVE REIGNEDAS KINGS without us: and I would to God ye did reign, thatwe also might reign with you.Very important studies: