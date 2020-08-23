(Revelation 16:14) Spirits of Devils working Miracles

Revelation 16:13And I saw three unclean spirits like frogs come out of the mouth of the dragon, and out of the mouth of the beast, and out of the mouth of the false prophet.14 For they are the spirits of devils, working miracles, which go forth unto the kings of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty.(When you will go deeper into Revelation, you will uncover that these Spirits of Devils did not work Miracles but rather Signs)God puts His Words in the Mouth of His Prophets, the opposite is also true for the Devil: the false Prophets are the Mouth of the Dragon. The Mouth of the Beast coming out of the Earth (the Land of Israel) represents the false Prophets of Israel. In the Book of Revelation "the false Prophet" (in the singular form) is a symbolic representation of the false religioussystem of the Jerusalem Temple. This explains why The Apostle John saw Spirits of Devils come out of the Mouth of "the False Prophet". This is just like grouping the corporate Confederacy of the false Gospel Bussinessmen of our time into one Entity called "the false Prophet". The false Prophets of Israel were "the Mouth" of the false religious worship in the Temple ofJerusalem represented in the Book of Revelation by this symbolic term, "the false Prophet".The Apostle John described the three Spirits of Devils: they were like Frogs. This is a reference to the Plague of Egypt. The Frogs came into their ovens and their kneadingtroughs (baking basin where the dough is kept after being mixed and leavened to swell and ferment). The Frogs made the Breadof Egypt unclean.Exodus 8:3And the river shall bring forth frogs abundantly, which shall go up and come into thine house, and into thy bedchamber, and upon thy bed, and into the house of thy servants, and upon thy people, and into thine ovens, and into thy kneadingtroughs:Exodus 12:34And the people took their dough before it was leavened, their kneadingtroughs being bound up in their clothes upon their shoulders.Exodus 12:39And they baked unleavened cakes of the dough which they brought forth out of Egypt, for it was not leavened; because they were thrust out of Egypt, and could not tarry, neither had they prepared for themselves any victual.This description fo the three unclean Spirits by the Apostle is therefore also linked to this Parable of Christ and these relevant passages:Matthew 13:33 ... The kingdom of heaven is like unto leaven, which a woman took, and hid in THREE MEASURES of meal, till the whole was leavened.Matthew 16:6Then Jesus said unto them, Take heed and beware of the leaven of the Pharisees and of the Sadducees.Matthew 16:12Then understood they how that he bade them not beware of the leaven of bread, but of the doctrine of the Pharisees and of the Sadducees.Through out the Gospels, countless times Christ vehemently denounced and exposed "the Scribes", "the Pharisees" and "the Sadducees". They were teaching lies and Doctrines of Devils. They were the Mouth of the Dragon, the mouth of the Beast of the Land of Israel and the mouth of the false religious System of the Temple of Jerusalem. Members of these three wickedreligious groups were false Prophets anointed by Spirits of Devils.Matthew 23:15Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye compass sea and land to make one proselyte, and when he is made, ye make him twofold more the child of hell than yourselves.Not only that, the members of these three religious groups, were blood thirsty killers. The Scribes and high Priests, conspired against Christ and managed to have him tortured and crucified. They also persecuted the Early Church and they also had the innocent blood of the Saints on their hands.Matthew 23:29Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! because ye build the tombs of the prophets, and garnish the sepulchres of the righteous,30 And say, If we had been in the days of our fathers, we would not have been partakers with them in the blood of the prophets.31 Wherefore ye be witnesses unto yourselves, that ye are the children of them which killed the prophets.32 Fill ye up then the measure of your fathers.The Prophet Elijah made fire fall from Heaven as a divine Sign and he killed the Prophets of Baal, by analogy the Apostle John revealed that the Beast worked "great Signs", (fire coming down from Heaven, a direct reference to Elijah)by killing the Prophets of God, Christ and his Saints.Revelation 13:13And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men,Make sure to read:Spirits of ArmageddonOUT OF THEIR MOUTHS ISSUED FIRE AND SMOKE AND BRIMSTONE (Revelation 9:17)Very important Studies at this Brighteon Link: