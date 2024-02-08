Cancerous Rot

Judge Nap: What If...?

* Are you expecting the moron class in Washington DC to solve your problems?

* Corrupticrats: their ‘do something’ attitude is eating us alive.

* How about this instead: get government out of people’s lives because it’s causing problems.





WATCH:

• They Are Our Employees

• All Law Derives From Us





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 8 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4c60q6-why-are-there-so-many-stupid-people-in-congress-ep.-2183-02082024.html