Cancerous Rot
Son of the Republic
Judge Nap: What If...?

* Are you expecting the moron class in Washington DC to solve your problems?

* Corrupticrats: their ‘do something’ attitude is eating us alive.

* How about this instead: get government out of people’s lives because it’s causing problems.


WATCH:

They Are Our Employees

All Law Derives From Us


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 8 February 2024

https://rumble.com/v4c60q6-why-are-there-so-many-stupid-people-in-congress-ep.-2183-02082024.html

freedomlibertyconstitutiondan bonginocontrolled oppositiontyrannynationalismidiocracysovereigntyandrew napolitanopopulismpatriotismpolitical theaterbig governmentamericanismkabuki theaterunalienable rightsconstitutional republicconsent of the governedunipartylimited governmentuseful idiotcorrupticratbad actorcaptured operation

