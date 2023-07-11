Riccardo Bosi: All Law Derives From Us

It’s Called Sovereignty

* The black hats keep testing you; they’re increasing the pressure to see where people will fold.

* If you don’t stand up and fight against the things you don’t want, you will get them.

* If you don’t fight for the things you do want, you will lose them.

* Sovereign individuals don’t need to ask permission; we have certain rights.

* Government gives us nothing; they are our employees and we delegate certain constrained powers to them.

* We the people are the highest court in the land.

* Every time you see another threat, you have to act — and be persistent.





p.s. The “Government Corporation” Thing

* It’s critical that the fact that the gubment is a [profit-driven] corporation has been revealed.

* The good news: that corporation is now bankrupt; and the country is being run by President Trump.





The full episode is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | AustraliaOne Update (10 July 2023)

https://rumble.com/v2z7dxq-australiaone-party-australiaone-update-10-july-2023.html

