Judge Nap: What If...?

“The Plain Truth” segment that got Andrew Napolitano’s show canceled on Fox News.
Principles:
* That government is best which governs least.
* The people are entitled to a government that stays within the confines of the Constitution.
* The Constitution was written to keep the government off the people’s backs.
Fox Business | Freedom Watch With Judge Napolitano (13 February 2012)
