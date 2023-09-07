Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Judge Nap: What If...?
channel image
Son of the Republic
545 Subscribers
55 views
Published Yesterday

“The Plain Truth” segment that got Andrew Napolitano’s show canceled on Fox News.


Principles:

* That government is best which governs least.

* The people are entitled to a government that stays within the confines of the Constitution.

* The Constitution was written to keep the government off the people’s backs.


Fox Business | Freedom Watch With Judge Napolitano (13 February 2012)

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutioncommunismsocialismincome taxliberalismjusticeslaveryrightsfascismmonarchytyrannysovereigntyandrew napolitanobig governmentleftismenslavementradicalismtotalitarianismserfdomauthoritarianismunipartycentralizationnationalization

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket