545 People Are Responsible For The Mess, But They Unite In A Common Con
Sovereignty: All Law Derives From Us
* Sovereign individuals don’t need to ask permission; we have certain rights.
* Government gives us nothing; they are our employees and we delegate certain constrained powers to them.
* We the people are the highest court in the land.
* The deep state will never stop testing us or increasing the pressure to see where we’ll fold.
* We must stand up and fight against the things we don’t want (or we will get them).
* We must fight for the things we do want (or we will lose them).
* We must be persistent.
We Make The Rules — Stop Asking Permission
* The most precious thing that you can possess (other than your life and family) is your vote.
* It is the key to your sovereignty.
* We are all made in the image of God.
* We are all equal; therefore we have equal rights.
* We are the source of all law.
* Your sovereignty is expressed in your vote.
* If you don’t like the rules, you can change them.
Reese Reports | 11 August 2023
