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Medical SIDE EFFECTS of the Mark of the Beast - and yes, It's a PHARMACEUTICAL
New Patriot
New Patriot
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2034 views • February 22, 2022
The "vaccinated" are now undergoing TESLAPHORESIS as their bodies are transitioning from human 1.0 to human 2.0. Not everyone survives this transition process. The "vaccine" deaths are mounting and yet, ..."they still did not repent of their pharmaceuticals."

"Vaccine" deaths live on air:
https://www.brighteon.com/e56b0b62-89b4-410f-8421-1999bc9e77ce

Here is a video explaining TESLAPHORESIS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w1d0Lg6wuvc

The Mark of the Beast is connected to A.I. (the number of man, i.e. digital creation of man): https://www.brighteon.com/9e5ce6ed-c450-4ad9-9ca1-5f3f9aacccc7

Gene editing through "vaccines": https://www.brighteon.com/7dc80171-482c-4302-857a-51d61d1c6c11

Related:
https://www.brighteon.com/642f335b-be5c-41e0-9c68-a30eb71661cf
https://www.brighteon.com/00588383-3eac-4e7c-a065-38701e9914f3
Keywords
vaccinemark of the beasttranshumanismglobal currency resetjabcovid
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