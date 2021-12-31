© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warning: All covid jabs are nanotech weapons linked to 5G, Ai network
Follow
44
Share
Report
12875 views • December 31, 2021
5G IS A TARGET ACQUIRING WEAPON SYSTEM - THIS IS NOT FOR CONTROL BUT A EXTERMINATION TECHNOLOGY - ITS A BIO WEAPON TO ENABLE THE KILL - RESISTANCE WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK
Nano-rectenas, nano routers,
Nano-rectenas, nano routers,
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.