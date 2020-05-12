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Corona-virus & 5G TRUTH 4 parts-Viral-Sequencing & Electromagnetic-Transduction Explained, DON'T MISS THIS- [part Four] 05-11-2020
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87 views • May 12, 2020
Hello friends- Thank you for your time to view all four parts- You 'now' know some of the 'dirt' on the Bill Gates World Health Genocidal Organization- Gates Trump and Fauci all are Nazis of the Pharaonic Aristocracy, liars, genocidal- maniacs, traitors and treasonists, and perverts are killing 'YOU and YOUR Children, the ones they don't sell or sacrifice and eat- You got the 'dirt' from these four videos and if you missed the first three,-----------------
One; https://www.brighteon.com/706cb82d-956a-4124-85ee-a38bf340dd13
Two; https://www.brighteon.com/3709bcf8-fe7f-4777-9a66-98813594b50b
Three; https://www.brighteon.com/0bb8af5c-88f9-403f-9223-b76d5ea8a52c
I want to thank you for tuning in on my lectures- I ask nothing but your listening time- Thank you, westruther and as always; 'CHEERS'
One; https://www.brighteon.com/706cb82d-956a-4124-85ee-a38bf340dd13
Two; https://www.brighteon.com/3709bcf8-fe7f-4777-9a66-98813594b50b
Three; https://www.brighteon.com/0bb8af5c-88f9-403f-9223-b76d5ea8a52c
I want to thank you for tuning in on my lectures- I ask nothing but your listening time- Thank you, westruther and as always; 'CHEERS'
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