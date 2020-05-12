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Corona-virus & 5G TRUTH 4 parts-Viral-Sequencing & Electromagnetic-Transduction Explained, DON'T MISS THIS- [part Two]
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40 views • May 12, 2020
Hello friends, second part of four; Friends, all 4 parts are informing you of things that doubtfully you have not heard elsewhere- I don't play-around with facts of truth- You are smart to view all four parts completely- You're going to be surprised with some of this info that should you be skeptical, then you can find the info with a little searching that will support what I'm giving to you 'straight' 'Cheers' for your attention, westruther Anyone wanting copies of these vids can email me for your personal copy sent to your email- [email protected] If I don't reply, THAT MEANS that I have not received anything from you, so try this email; [email protected], thanks friends 05-11-2020 00030- 04-22-2020- 14:58 min.
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