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Corona-virus & 5G TRUTH 4 parts-Viral-Sequencing & Electromagnetic-Transduction Explained, DON'T MISS THIS- [part Three]
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105 views • May 12, 2020
Hello friends- part Three of four- Don't miss any part of this if you want to know the truth about 5G and the corona-virus hoax connection- I will ice the cake in part Four and you will be the wiser for viewing all four parts of this lecture- And thanks for your attention- This info is for you- 'CHEERS', westruther 05-11-2020, 00032 - 15:12 min. [email protected] 541 295-0769
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