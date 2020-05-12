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Corona-virus & 5G TRUTH 4 parts about Viral-Sequencing & Electromagnetic-Transduction Explained, DON'T MISS THIS- part-One
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52 views • May 12, 2020
Hello friends- 5G and corona-virus debunks are being deleted from all Goggle Platforms, many channels as my youtube channels along with over 1600 videos from 12 + years of research in many topics- If you want to know what is going on then watch all four lectures, you will not regret hearing about this information- My best to all, and 'Cheers', westruther 05-11-2020, '00029_22-04-2020 14:42 min.
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