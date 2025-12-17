BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The 3 Beasts of Revelations veiled & hidden in plain sight. Image, mark & worship. Global AI 6G
DavidWJones
DavidWJones
16 views • 1 day ago

Astra & Terra Carta. Prince Charles king of the World & the Universe ? & anointed king of Israel ? https://rumble.com/v598chf-astra-and-terra-carta.-prince-charles-king-of-the-world-and-the-universe-an.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_upp_a .... or on bitchute https://old.bitchute.com/video/YAjF7jE2yBDt/


Greg Reese Three World Wars to Usher in a One World Religion https://rumble.com/v3oo03x-three-world-wars-to-usher-in-a-one-world-religion.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_o&sci=fc85f156-e3c3-4368-8565-ccc7970ef1d1 .... or on https://old.bitchute.com/video/DIBChxB3VSiS/


or ILLUMINATI PLANNED 3 WORLD WARS.https://old.bitchute.com/video/RGQxflR4e6VQ/


Crowning of King Charles Sax Coburg Gotha 6.5.2023 as the Messiah of Israel https://rumble.com/v2vdj10-monte-judah-and-others-on-the-crowning-of-king-charles-sax-coburg-gotha-6.5.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


A BBC Special report on the 'Mark of the Beast' Crispr Cas 9, Genomics & Woman's Ovaries & other target areas https://www.brighteon.com/9ba00ae0-cfd7-45e7-9302-9daef977d9a3


Dr Ardis & Stew Peters show Snake Venom missing ingredient in Vaccines. Crispr (Zoetis) & the MOB since 2020/2021 https://www.brighteon.com/746436ec-f76c-49ef-ac5a-b2dbba1b63fc


First genetic identification of human genome with synthetic mRNA in Vaccines (via Crispr cas 9 / Zoetis Gene editing technology) https://www.brighteon.com/e7bbb0a9-db29-411f-b0e9-14f2b17759b0


Americans (in mid 2025) dying at the rate of 3000 - 5000 per week from the Covid vaccine. Ed Dowd https://www.brighteon.com/a46bca2e-b4aa-4af3-94a5-689c0b44a260


Approved in May 2020 ... crispr cas 9

Trump the father of the Vaccine, the FDA (Food & Drug Administration ) & Fachi Vaids deaths & Injuries https://rumble.com/v2i02as-trump-the-father-of-the-vaccine-the-fda-food-and-drug-adminstration-and-fac.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


Nicholas Hulscher: COVID Vaccines Have Killed More Americans Than WWI, WWII & Vietnam War COMBINED! https://www.brighteon.com/2ec19918-4ada-4e0d-9d5b-9a6a68fb8391


30 Million excess deaths, 1.5 Billion injured Globally by mid 2024 and more since then https://www.brighteon.com/744243e7-feec-4385-af82-69170ba30a59


Prior to the 30 million figure by a year or so A prior study revealed 17 million https://www.brighteon.com/6b404b40-e4af-4add-94c3-16bf08844a39 and later more data revealed


Crispr cas 9 (now Zoetis) Gene editing & what it does to your body,DNA/RNA & cells (since Dec 2020) https://rumble.com/v6q90e4-crispr-cas-9-now-zoetis-gene-editing-and-what-it-does-to-your-bodydnarna-an.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


Front cover: Dante running from the 3 beasts of revelations https://www.tate.org.uk/art/artists/william-blake-39/blake-illustrations-dante

markrevelationsbeasts
