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BILL AND MELINDA HATES BS NEWS CLIP - WILL YOU TAKE THE MRNA VACCINE BILL?
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81 views • January 12, 2022
BILL AND MELINDA HATES ON BS NEWS.
YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29
The Darpa Docs We Haven't Seen: Documents - Covid is Purposefully Engineered Bioweapon- https://www.brighteon.com/a61a46fa-0481-4b14-8b5d-af662aae39a2
THE COVID-19 DIY TEST CONTAINS LETHAL POISONS SODIUM AZIDE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/oEjKpjQeujou/
He Changes Definitions To Avoid Being A Liar, But He Is A Liar, On The Fringe - https://www.brighteon.com/8e5b2485-ccd0-4186-9168-37e665e90166
YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29
The Darpa Docs We Haven't Seen: Documents - Covid is Purposefully Engineered Bioweapon- https://www.brighteon.com/a61a46fa-0481-4b14-8b5d-af662aae39a2
THE COVID-19 DIY TEST CONTAINS LETHAL POISONS SODIUM AZIDE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/oEjKpjQeujou/
He Changes Definitions To Avoid Being A Liar, But He Is A Liar, On The Fringe - https://www.brighteon.com/8e5b2485-ccd0-4186-9168-37e665e90166
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