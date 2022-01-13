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The Darpa Docs We Haven't Seen: Documents - Covid is Purposefully Engineered Bioweapon
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12257 views • January 13, 2022
On Monday, James O’Keefe’s outfit released their latest investigative report. They unearthed a document from a DARPA fellow who claims that to know, with certainty, that Covid-19 was lab-engineered, and that vaccines aren’t working due to special lab-engineered aspects of the virus. Karen Kingston is a former big pharma employee. She says she has the same materials from DARPA that James O’Keefe and Project Veritas have, but is going to share some info with us that they didn’t. She says this information clearly demonstrates that Covid-19 is a bioweapon. Karen joins us.

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