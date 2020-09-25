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ALIENS CREATED EVERYTHING: OUR RELIGIONS AND CONTROL SYSTEM [2020-07-30] - BRUCE MACDONALD (VIDEO)
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119 views • September 25, 2020
Interview of BRUCE MACDONALD by Brian Ruhe. Bruce is the co-author of EXTRATERRESTRIALS AT STARDUST RANCH along with John Edmonds. Conscious Beings know that Religions and Religious Texts are Fake, and this is a "likely" scenario why that is true. Keep an Open Mind and try to connect a few more dots on your journey to become CONSCIOUS. Governments and Religions are MIND CONTROL ORGANIZATIONS for the purpose of CONTROLLING THE MASSES AS SLAVES, and they created and use Religious Texts and Religions to Dumb Down, Divide, and Conquer the general populations. The "alien" beings that are MALEVOLENT are the ones who the Elites, Deep State, and Shadow Governments work with and/or for. Enjoy!
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO AND POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/4a3f910c-502b-41bd-9a16-d5e2303babc5
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/01307380-72ce-40b6-b6e4-b5ff8bbb8f5f
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b201240-b34b-44c6-9cf2-da752ae90729
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2234a59a-152f-457f-8bd1-686cace10d24
ALIEN AGENDA: PLANET EARTH [2014] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/255472be-8033-4ca3-9a9d-eeb525b22758
THE HIDDEN HAND: ALIEN CONTACT AND THE GOVERNMENT COVER-UP [2013] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/85b58a24-b339-484f-b9d0-0b0713d248c5
UNACKNOWLEDGED: AN EXPOSE OF THE WORLD'S GREATEST SECRET [2017] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3157ae84-047b-4db0-81cf-846ee9121b57
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO AND POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/4a3f910c-502b-41bd-9a16-d5e2303babc5
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/01307380-72ce-40b6-b6e4-b5ff8bbb8f5f
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b201240-b34b-44c6-9cf2-da752ae90729
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2234a59a-152f-457f-8bd1-686cace10d24
ALIEN AGENDA: PLANET EARTH [2014] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/255472be-8033-4ca3-9a9d-eeb525b22758
THE HIDDEN HAND: ALIEN CONTACT AND THE GOVERNMENT COVER-UP [2013] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/85b58a24-b339-484f-b9d0-0b0713d248c5
UNACKNOWLEDGED: AN EXPOSE OF THE WORLD'S GREATEST SECRET [2017] (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3157ae84-047b-4db0-81cf-846ee9121b57
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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