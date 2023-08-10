発端は"米国債保有NO1"の国から

国防総省のタスクフォースに所属するヤン・ハルパー・ヘイズ博士、イギリスの朝のニュース番組で史上最大の赤い薬を投下。米国株式会社破綻、トランプ大統領が共和制を復活させたこと、女王、バチカン銀行からの金塊の移転...... そして、トランプ大統領が2020年の不正選挙に関する "商品 "を持っているにもかかわらず、早い段階でそれを発表しないことを選択したこと。
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R2iPsPOZLnA
米国防総省のタスクフォースとトランプ政権移行チームは、アメリカ合衆国の破産を確認済みです。それは、ジョー・バイデンは法的にはもはや存在しないアメリカ合衆国の大統領であることを意味します。これは、トランプ大統領が女王の前を歩いたときの出来事です。これは国防総省によって確認済みです。
https://www.instagram.com/nicholas.veniamin/
https://twitter.com/GoldTelegraph_/status/1686524708739592192
https://twitter.com/goldage26000/status/1681826954880888832?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1681830647755837440%7Ctwgr%5E313b3cdb1e3fea25417502014c1f62290b6f3bad%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fgoldage26000.com%2F2023%2F07%2F20%2Fww3_tarutaru%2F
米国の銀行が警告や説明なしに突然口座を凍結し引き出しを停止 2023/7/22
https://dailyhodl.com/2023/07/22/us-banks-are-abruptly-freezing-accounts-halting-withdrawals-without-warning-or-explanation-report/
「日本円の紙くず化」を日銀は絶対に止められない…植田総裁の「YCCの柔軟化」がもたらす悲惨な結末
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/769be3b115cfa203910f5bdc3aaaa4788e794cbf
包囲網
https://www.brighteon.com/2a37a515-c7df-4011-b65d-c34d431899ab
