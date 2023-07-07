Create New Account
観ておいた方が良いこと∞ 235629
金融崩壊・経済崩壊。銀行・企業の大量連鎖倒産。備えを。


「梯子を外される」という言葉があります。悲劇的なものでしょう。

世界１４０か国が一斉に売り出したらその通貨はどうなりますか？

https://twitter.com/simonateba/status/1668415862657671168

https://twitter.com/sawa12686503/status/1640211179242151937


