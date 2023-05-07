Create New Account
観ておいた方が良いこと ∞ 総額で3垓5000京円、全世界の GDP の約4万年分（下記）
wake up2
Published 18 hours ago

日本においては全ての人に毎月22万～27万円が一生涯。初回支給は100万円

【UBI=Universal basic income】

https://t.me/NESARAandGESARA/135673

https://marilynjwilliams.com/more-gold-than-you-can-imagine-found-in-the-tunnel/#:~:text=Running%20from%20Vatican%20City%2C%20and,underneath%20both%%2020land%EF%BC%8520and%EF%BC%8520water

https://keen-area.net/2021/780/


全ての人に毎月22万～27万円が一生涯。初回支給は100万円。

【支払いはどうなりますか？】

間もなく全ての人に新時代の端末が郵便局より無料配達となる。

その端末が1人1人の口座となり、それで支払う事も出来るし、引きだすことも出来る。

https://twitter.com/naoyafujiwara/status/1654983325046685696?s=12&t=0kVhFazwNcWwuigocf1DeA


