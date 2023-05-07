観ておいた方が良いこと ∞ 総額で3垓5000京円、全世界の GDP の約4万年分（下記）

日本においては全ての人に毎月22万～27万円が一生涯。初回支給は100万円
【UBI=Universal basic income】
https://t.me/NESARAandGESARA/135673
https://marilynjwilliams.com/more-gold-than-you-can-imagine-found-in-the-tunnel/#:~:text=Running%20from%20Vatican%20City%2C%20and,underneath%20both%%2020land%EF%BC%8520and%EF%BC%8520water
https://keen-area.net/2021/780/
全ての人に毎月22万～27万円が一生涯。初回支給は100万円。
【支払いはどうなりますか？】
間もなく全ての人に新時代の端末が郵便局より無料配達となる。
その端末が1人1人の口座となり、それで支払う事も出来るし、引きだすことも出来る。
https://twitter.com/naoyafujiwara/status/1654983325046685696?s=12&t=0kVhFazwNcWwuigocf1DeA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.