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Is the COVID-19 Vaccine a Conspiracy? (Video Commentary)
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61 views • May 16, 2020
"Unplug from the Matrix" Broadcast by crusader4Hymn on JoshWhoTV.com
May 11th Live Stream - https://www.joshwhotv.com/video/19757/are-vaccines-a-conspiracy---part-4-on-11-may-20-22-04-57
TOPIC: Are Adult Vaccines a Conspiracy? - Part #4
7:56 Introduction
15:36 Preamble:
"Unplug from the Matrix" Broadcast by crusader4Hymn
(https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1clMsAqZHnH-sK0FIlbw6thPwjZZnYI-fq76xdAjvRJw/edit?usp=sharing)
21:16 Update & Preview
JoshWho Search Engine: Vaccine/Vaccination Deaths/Poison/Complications/Forced
See Part#1-3
YouTube:
See Part#3
25:00 Dr. Andrew Kaufman: They Want To Genetically Modify Us With The COVID-19 Vaccine by
Spiro Skouras
https://youtu.be/qy5FD0XameI
30:59 Brighteon:
35:33 Vaccine Pushers Admit COVID-19 Vaccine Could Kill Many People by Real Channel News
https://www.brighteon.com/e880170e-4c2f-49b7-b75e-fd806b04d3ca
43:45 The Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Mandatory by David Ike (mirror)
https://www.brighteon.com/2b70d405-4b7b-45fb-bfd3-fe1794c224a4
54:03 Ron Paul: People "Should Be Leery About" A COVID-19 Vaccine (mirror)
https://www.brighteon.com/317cfc39-9d93-4cd1-90bf-984eb8cac9ac
Spiritual Perspective -
66:19 Vaccine For COVID and 666 - A Voice in the Desert (mirror)
https://www.brighteon.com/62c58897-6161-4d7c-9922-28e63226dc02
1:17:10 Summary & Call
1:19:19 Closing Appeal
May 11th Live Stream - https://www.joshwhotv.com/video/19757/are-vaccines-a-conspiracy---part-4-on-11-may-20-22-04-57
TOPIC: Are Adult Vaccines a Conspiracy? - Part #4
7:56 Introduction
15:36 Preamble:
"Unplug from the Matrix" Broadcast by crusader4Hymn
(https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1clMsAqZHnH-sK0FIlbw6thPwjZZnYI-fq76xdAjvRJw/edit?usp=sharing)
21:16 Update & Preview
JoshWho Search Engine: Vaccine/Vaccination Deaths/Poison/Complications/Forced
See Part#1-3
YouTube:
See Part#3
25:00 Dr. Andrew Kaufman: They Want To Genetically Modify Us With The COVID-19 Vaccine by
Spiro Skouras
https://youtu.be/qy5FD0XameI
30:59 Brighteon:
35:33 Vaccine Pushers Admit COVID-19 Vaccine Could Kill Many People by Real Channel News
https://www.brighteon.com/e880170e-4c2f-49b7-b75e-fd806b04d3ca
43:45 The Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Mandatory by David Ike (mirror)
https://www.brighteon.com/2b70d405-4b7b-45fb-bfd3-fe1794c224a4
54:03 Ron Paul: People "Should Be Leery About" A COVID-19 Vaccine (mirror)
https://www.brighteon.com/317cfc39-9d93-4cd1-90bf-984eb8cac9ac
Spiritual Perspective -
66:19 Vaccine For COVID and 666 - A Voice in the Desert (mirror)
https://www.brighteon.com/62c58897-6161-4d7c-9922-28e63226dc02
1:17:10 Summary & Call
1:19:19 Closing Appeal
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