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Ron Paul: People "Should Be Leery About" A COVID-19 Vaccine
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57 views • April 16, 2020
Wed, 04/15/2020
by Tyler Durden
Regarding the potential danger from a coronavirus vaccine, Paul discusses at the beginning of the interview how, in 1976 in his first week as a House member, Paul was one of only two members, both doctors, who voted against legislation that helped rush through a vaccine in response to swine flu. Paul describes the results of the push for people to take the swine flu vaccine as follows:
"They rushed the vaccine through. The vaccine was not properly made. It had nothing to do with the virus that was out there, so it saved nobody’s life from it."
Source: https://www.zerohedge.com/health/ron-paul-people-should-be-leery-about-covid-19-vaccine
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by Tyler Durden
Regarding the potential danger from a coronavirus vaccine, Paul discusses at the beginning of the interview how, in 1976 in his first week as a House member, Paul was one of only two members, both doctors, who voted against legislation that helped rush through a vaccine in response to swine flu. Paul describes the results of the push for people to take the swine flu vaccine as follows:
"They rushed the vaccine through. The vaccine was not properly made. It had nothing to do with the virus that was out there, so it saved nobody’s life from it."
Source: https://www.zerohedge.com/health/ron-paul-people-should-be-leery-about-covid-19-vaccine
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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