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The Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Mandatory
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260 views • April 18, 2020
This video discusses the plan to make the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory.
This video was created using the following videos:
David Ike - The Coronavirus Conspiracy HOW COVID-19 WILL SEIZE YOUR RIGHTS DESTROY OUR ECOMOMY
Video link:
This video was taken down by YouTube since it didn't support the official narrative concerning Covid-19.
How we must respond to the coronavirus pandemic | Bill Gates
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xe8fIjxicoo
This video was created using the following videos:
David Ike - The Coronavirus Conspiracy HOW COVID-19 WILL SEIZE YOUR RIGHTS DESTROY OUR ECOMOMY
Video link:
This video was taken down by YouTube since it didn't support the official narrative concerning Covid-19.
How we must respond to the coronavirus pandemic | Bill Gates
Video link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xe8fIjxicoo
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