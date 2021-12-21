Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Diabetes Debacle Revisited – Worse than Suspected BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.22.15)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New figures suggest 25% of diabetic deaths caused by Medical therapy. Dr Daniels share with you her latest research on Diabetes. Establishment numbers. Her interpretation. Don't let your "therapy" kill you. Tune in. Think Happens.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
REFERENCED PODCASTS:
The Diabetes Debacle - https://www.brighteon.com/cc4cab27-f622-44a6-b1cc-f45981c767f9
The Modern Greek Tragedy Starring YOU - BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/cd017514-88c5-4778-a370-0f34cc518bac