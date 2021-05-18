Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Diabetes Debacle (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.16.12)

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Today’s show topic will be The Diabetes Débâcle
Dr. Jennifer Daniels is a graduate of Harvard University and University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. While she is trained as a Family Practice Physician, her interest is Natural Healing and providing information to enhance understanding and choice in healing.
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