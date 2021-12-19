Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Modern Greek Tragedy Starring YOU - BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.15.15)

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Dr Daniels reveals the formula for a Greek tragedy as published in 1961 by Frances Fergusson. She exposes how the modern medical system has artfully combined these elements to keep citizens spellbound while they are being murdered and fleeced. Tune in. Think Happens.
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