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UK CRISIS ACTORS HAVE BEEN PAID £70,000 EACH TO LIE AND ACT ABOUT COVID19 - A GOV SCANDAL! ITS A FRAUDULANT PCR CASEDEMIC NOT PANDEMIC
ITS ALL A PSYOP
ITS ALL A PSYOP
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80 views • January 11, 2022
THE TRUTH HURTS ONLY THE LIAR!
UK PEOPLE - UNBOOK YOUR HOLLS YOUR NOT INSURED AND THE AIRLINES HAVE ADVISED VAXXED NOT TO FLY BECAUSE OF CLOTS! - IS THAT NOT THE REASON YOU GOT THE JAB??? NOW YOU CANT DO ANYTHING! - ARE YOU AWAKE YET??? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/uvyhg0hAEB0E/

YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29

THE COVID-19 DIY TEST CONTAINS LETHAL POISONS SODIUM AZIDE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/oEjKpjQeujou/

#GENOCIDE: THE DELIBERATE KILLING OF A LARGE NUMBER OF PEOPLE -- DR. NORTHRUP | CLARK - https://www.bitchute.com/video/iR87sd4BIdzm/

He Changes Definitions To Avoid Being A Liar, But He Is A Liar, On The Fringe - https://www.brighteon.com/8e5b2485-ccd0-4186-9168-37e665e90166
Keywords
lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy