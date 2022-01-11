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UK CRISIS ACTORS HAVE BEEN PAID £70,000 EACH TO LIE AND ACT ABOUT COVID19 - A GOV SCANDAL! ITS A FRAUDULANT PCR CASEDEMIC NOT PANDEMIC
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80 views • January 11, 2022
THE TRUTH HURTS ONLY THE LIAR!
UK PEOPLE - UNBOOK YOUR HOLLS YOUR NOT INSURED AND THE AIRLINES HAVE ADVISED VAXXED NOT TO FLY BECAUSE OF CLOTS! - IS THAT NOT THE REASON YOU GOT THE JAB??? NOW YOU CANT DO ANYTHING! - ARE YOU AWAKE YET??? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/uvyhg0hAEB0E/
YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29
THE COVID-19 DIY TEST CONTAINS LETHAL POISONS SODIUM AZIDE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/oEjKpjQeujou/
#GENOCIDE: THE DELIBERATE KILLING OF A LARGE NUMBER OF PEOPLE -- DR. NORTHRUP | CLARK - https://www.bitchute.com/video/iR87sd4BIdzm/
He Changes Definitions To Avoid Being A Liar, But He Is A Liar, On The Fringe - https://www.brighteon.com/8e5b2485-ccd0-4186-9168-37e665e90166
UK PEOPLE - UNBOOK YOUR HOLLS YOUR NOT INSURED AND THE AIRLINES HAVE ADVISED VAXXED NOT TO FLY BECAUSE OF CLOTS! - IS THAT NOT THE REASON YOU GOT THE JAB??? NOW YOU CANT DO ANYTHING! - ARE YOU AWAKE YET??? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/uvyhg0hAEB0E/
YOU MIGHT WANT TO LOOK AT THIS! - RIGHT NOW!
https://www.brighteon.com/e4c7bdb0-f324-4a0b-bf74-3596c81a1706
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/cf698236-bf8b-4109-afe5-94af9bacfd56
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/b1298b7a-0e0f-4794-ae33-d7b0f29353b6
AND THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/33976ba0-95e8-4bb7-8963-a2f0ff1e66c5
FINALLY THIS!
https://www.brighteon.com/215e1a04-d77d-462b-bbe5-6e9877669a29
THE COVID-19 DIY TEST CONTAINS LETHAL POISONS SODIUM AZIDE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/oEjKpjQeujou/
#GENOCIDE: THE DELIBERATE KILLING OF A LARGE NUMBER OF PEOPLE -- DR. NORTHRUP | CLARK - https://www.bitchute.com/video/iR87sd4BIdzm/
He Changes Definitions To Avoid Being A Liar, But He Is A Liar, On The Fringe - https://www.brighteon.com/8e5b2485-ccd0-4186-9168-37e665e90166
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