335) Sarcasmo tecnológico 1 — ADN, bio-sinais pirateados e macrogenómica
#ElectrosmogPortugal
50 Subscribers
14 views
Published Yesterday

Créditos ao canal Psynergy, Fev. 11, 2024.

Sarcasm: pattern recognition practice part deux: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.A5B52D4C-BD54-45D5-B092-AE128F1A5329:1


Nanobionic spinach plants can detect explosives: https://news.mit.edu/2016/nanobionic-spinach-plants-detect-explosives-1031

An Intelligent and Energy‑Efficient Wireless Body Area Networkto Control Coronavirus Outbreak : https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/s13369-021-05411-2.pdf

Effect of Coronavirus Worldwide through Misusing of Wireless Sensor Networks: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/349881372_Effect_of_Coronavirus_Worldwide_through_Misusing_of_Wireless_Sensor_Networks

C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C40_Cities_Climate_Leadership_Group | https://www.c40.org/


Mais:

336) Sarcasmo tecnológico 2 — CDBCs, Cryptos, A.I. e Eugenia: https://www.brighteon.com/34372330-32ed-412b-a650-2614c1216ca4

337) Sarcasmo tecnológico 3 — CDBCs, Cryptos, Ucrânia e biologia sintética: https://www.brighteon.com/3cc0b80c-6132-4b34-b9ee-2257efc58636

338) Sarcasmo tecnológico 4 — Metamorfogénese remota via endossimbiontes e EMFs: https://www.brighteon.com/49393cad-37f0-4c8e-829f-21759e5e37bd


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal


Keywords
cryptocdbceugeniabiologia sinteticahumanos-aumentadoscidades cognitivascidades inteligentesreconhecimentopadroespattern recognition practiceendossimbiontemacrogenomicasinal biologicometamorfogenese

