338) Sarcasmo tecnológico 4 — Metamorfogénese remota via endossimbiontes e EMFs
#ElectrosmogPortugal
Published 18 hours ago

Créditos ao canal Psynergy, Fev. 11, 2024.

Sarcasm_pattern recognition practice part deux: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.A5B52D4C-BD54-45D5-B092-AE128F1A5329:1


Mais:

335) Sarcasmo tecnológico 1 — ADN, bio-sinais pirateados e macrogenómica: https://www.brighteon.com/fdb51e66-25c1-4213-bd7a-4d9a029ed535

336) Sarcasmo tecnológico 2 — CDBCs, Cryptos, A.I. e Eugenia: https://www.brighteon.com/34372330-32ed-412b-a650-2614c1216ca4

337) Sarcasmo tecnológico 3 — CDBCs, Cryptos, Ucrânia e biologia sintética: https://www.brighteon.com/3cc0b80c-6132-4b34-b9ee-2257efc58636


MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/@ElectrosmogPortugal

cryptocdbceugeniabiologia sinteticahumanos-aumentadoscidades cognitivascidades inteligentesreconhecimentopadroespattern recognition practiceendossimbiontemacrogenomicasinal biologicometamorfogenese

