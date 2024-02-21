336) Sarcasmo tecnológico 2 — CDBCs, Cryptos, A.I. e Eugenia

Créditos ao canal Psynergy, Fev. 11, 2024.
Sarcasm_pattern recognition practice part deux: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.A5B52D4C-BD54-45D5-B092-AE128F1A5329:1
Mais:
335) Sarcasmo tecnológico 1 — ADN, bio-sinais pirateados e macrogenómica: https://www.brighteon.com/fdb51e66-25c1-4213-bd7a-4d9a029ed535
337) Sarcasmo tecnológico 3 — CDBCs, Cryptos, Ucrânia e biologia sintética: https://www.brighteon.com/3cc0b80c-6132-4b34-b9ee-2257efc58636
338) Sarcasmo tecnológico 4 — Metamorfogénese remota via endossimbiontes e EMFs: https://www.brighteon.com/49393cad-37f0-4c8e-829f-21759e5e37bd
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.