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Hold-Up - Entrevue Pierre Barnérias - Radio-Québec
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30 views • June 03, 2021
2 juin 2021 : https://rumble.com/vhy687-hold-up-entrevue-barnrias.html
Radio-Québec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Entrevue avec le réalisateur du documentaire Hold-Up, Pierre Barnérias.
Egalement :
Playlist complète Hold-Up avec film intégral :
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3586e801-86ef-4abb-8990-46ff0c547e32?index=1
Ceci n'est pas un complot
https://www.brighteon.com/97ce1b08-e94d-4151-8281-9514ebeda9e3
Mal Traités le documentaire choc sur la Covid-19
https://www.brighteon.com/de6b892b-ff08-47c5-80c4-fe6f0830d4e9
Cash investigation - Les vendeurs de maladies (Intégrale)
https://www.brighteon.com/7ee037c4-3461-4086-81d8-01300024ee67
Radio-Québec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Entrevue avec le réalisateur du documentaire Hold-Up, Pierre Barnérias.
Egalement :
Playlist complète Hold-Up avec film intégral :
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3586e801-86ef-4abb-8990-46ff0c547e32?index=1
Ceci n'est pas un complot
https://www.brighteon.com/97ce1b08-e94d-4151-8281-9514ebeda9e3
Mal Traités le documentaire choc sur la Covid-19
https://www.brighteon.com/de6b892b-ff08-47c5-80c4-fe6f0830d4e9
Cash investigation - Les vendeurs de maladies (Intégrale)
https://www.brighteon.com/7ee037c4-3461-4086-81d8-01300024ee67
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