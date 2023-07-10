Two-Pronged Attack

ChiComs: Advanced Persistent Threat
* You need to get prepared today.
* Team [Bidan] knows something about China.
* ’Rona wasn’t ‘lab-leaked’; that’s a cover story for the deep state’s lab-engineered supervirus/vax plot (i.e. bioweapons).
* We’ve come a long way from being batsh!t crazy conspiracy theorists, no?
* Get ready.
• Jennifer Van Laar: CCP Counter-Intelligence Defector Dong Jingwei Is Still In The U.S.; Debriefing Continues
• Dr. Richard Muller: World War III Will Be Fought With Viruses
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 10 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v2z7efe-what-really-happened-with-the-cocaine-at-the-white-house-ep.-2043-07102023.html
