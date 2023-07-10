Create New Account
Two-Pronged Attack
Son of the Republic
Published a day ago

ChiComs: Advanced Persistent Threat

* You need to get prepared today.

* Team [Bidan] knows something about China.

* ’Rona wasn’t ‘lab-leaked’; that’s a cover story for the deep state’s lab-engineered supervirus/vax plot (i.e. bioweapons).

* We’ve come a long way from being batsh!t crazy conspiracy theorists, no?

* Get ready.


• Jennifer Van Laar: CCP Counter-Intelligence Defector Dong Jingwei Is Still In The U.S.; Debriefing Continues

• Dr. Richard Muller: World War III Will Be Fought With Viruses


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 10 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v2z7efe-what-really-happened-with-the-cocaine-at-the-white-house-ep.-2043-07102023.html

Keywords
