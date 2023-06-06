Get Ready!

Create New Account
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday |

Something Is Happening Right Now

* You’d better be ready when it goes down — and it’s about to go down.

* Just read the signs.

* Pay attention; they are all around you.

* Communists don’t think like rational maximizers.

* They think hegemonically i.e. they don’t care.

* Be prepared.

* There is no logical reason not to be.


Watch the 5/25 clip (7 min).


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 6 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2sg8js-the-fbi-gone-wild-ep.-2025-06062023.html

Keywords
communismsocialismchinadan bonginoliberalismglobalisminvasionprovocationfascismtyrannypreparednessmarxismprogressivismleftismccpchinese communist partytotalitarianismchicomscollectivismchinese communistspreparationhegemonycoordinated attackdisruptive eventrational maximizer

