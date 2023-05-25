Is Something Going On?

Troubling Signs: The Gubment Is Hiding Something
* There are a lot of signs that something is up they may not be telling us about.
* Only idiots ignore warning signs.
* Are the ChiComs (a) prepping a hit on Taiwan and (b) afraid of this next election?
* Don’t ignore any of this.
* Be prepared.
* This stuff is for real; the peace dividend is over.
* There is no way all of this is happening by coincidence.
More Signals In The Noise
* In addition to reports re: Chinese malware attacks, Senate satellite phones and radiological/nuclear emergency drugs, we have other indications and warnings that the cabal is plotting something big.
* Guam was just hit by Typhoon Mawar — not that weather warfare is a thing.
* 30 tons of [explosive] ammonium nitrate recently “went missing” from a train in California.
* God willing, the white hats have intercepted the plot and this scene will be the anti-climax of the movie.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 25 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2pyaop-troubling-signs-that-the-government-is-hiding-something-ep.-2018-05252023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.