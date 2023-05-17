The Multiple-Front War

We Are Dealing With Tyrants

* This is all about the language wars and battle of ideas.

* In order to destroy us, the left is against whatever we are for.

* They are commies.

* Leftists attack on every single front; they go everywhere — and never give up.

* The good news is: you’re warriors.

* The bad news is: warriors are always tested.

* You are being tested now.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 17 May 2023

https://rumble.com/v2oas4q-it-could-destroy-us-all-ep.-2013-05172023.html

