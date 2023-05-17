The Multiple-Front War

We Are Dealing With Tyrants
* This is all about the language wars and battle of ideas.
* In order to destroy us, the left is against whatever we are for.
* They are commies.
* Leftists attack on every single front; they go everywhere — and never give up.
* The good news is: you’re warriors.
* The bad news is: warriors are always tested.
* You are being tested now.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 17 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2oas4q-it-could-destroy-us-all-ep.-2013-05172023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.