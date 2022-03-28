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How do you CONQUER the WORLD With a BOW Easy!! You Bind together the Serpent Race with the Sheep !
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194 views • March 28, 2022
"It's a BOW ((( That you Tie things together with ))) NOT a Bow that shoots an Arrow ....Hey why not change the world's biology!!! That ought to do it! Already Done"
video by Jonathan Kleck. How to become born again:
https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955
or https://www.brighteon.com/c581a0aa-3fde-4089-b968-0228d212c032
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ our Savior
video by Jonathan Kleck. How to become born again:
https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955
or https://www.brighteon.com/c581a0aa-3fde-4089-b968-0228d212c032
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ our Savior
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