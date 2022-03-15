© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Locked In!!! How to Escape Your Prison
Follow
6
Share
Report
193 views • March 15, 2022
Acts 3:19 "Repent, then, and turn to God, so that your sins may be wiped out, that times of refreshing may come from the Lord."
John 3:3 Jesus answered and said unto him, "Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God."
Matthew 6:14-15 “For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses."
This video by Jonathan Kleck was published 06-05-2017.
Here is another great video on "How to Become Truly Born Again"
https://www.brighteon.com/c581a0aa-3fde-4089-b968-0228d212c032
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ
John 3:3 Jesus answered and said unto him, "Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God."
Matthew 6:14-15 “For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses."
This video by Jonathan Kleck was published 06-05-2017.
Here is another great video on "How to Become Truly Born Again"
https://www.brighteon.com/c581a0aa-3fde-4089-b968-0228d212c032
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.