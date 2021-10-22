Establish yourself on the Rock (which is Jesus)

John 3:3 Jesus answered and said unto him, "Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God."Acts 3:19 "Repent therefore and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord."Matthew 6:14-15 “For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses."Acts of Peter, verse 38: "Concerning which the Lord saith in a mystery: Unless ye make the things of the right hand as those of the left, and those of the left as those of the right, and those that are above as those below, and those that are behind as those that are before, ye shall not have knowledge of the kingdom."Here is another great video on "How to Become Truly Born Again"All Glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christvideo by Jonathan KleckJonathan is a guest on Cory Barbee's You Tube channel atYou can download Jonathan's videos at: