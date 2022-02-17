© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
247) Crystallography - 5G test over spring water
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • February 17, 2022
The destruction of water coherence is evident.
Credits to Alex Hammer, Feb 03, 2022:
5G SPRING WATER TEST (MUST WATCH): https://www.brighteon.com/5ad07796-df40-4c1b-9c45-35a192a932ae
Also see:
148) Crystallography shows us EMF effects on quantum coherence: https://www.brighteon.com/d547b9e4-9857-43ba-85f5-a845a0440d1a
63) Life says -- "no thanks": https://www.brighteon.com/7f95aa54-e281-4556-b58d-f2d9c66f751f
13) Dark Field Microscopy sees damage | TBYP 2017 Smart Meter documentary: https://www.brighteon.com/16f372ff-4800-4c18-ab12-b25da49a924c
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Credits to Alex Hammer, Feb 03, 2022:
5G SPRING WATER TEST (MUST WATCH): https://www.brighteon.com/5ad07796-df40-4c1b-9c45-35a192a932ae
Also see:
148) Crystallography shows us EMF effects on quantum coherence: https://www.brighteon.com/d547b9e4-9857-43ba-85f5-a845a0440d1a
63) Life says -- "no thanks": https://www.brighteon.com/7f95aa54-e281-4556-b58d-f2d9c66f751f
13) Dark Field Microscopy sees damage | TBYP 2017 Smart Meter documentary: https://www.brighteon.com/16f372ff-4800-4c18-ab12-b25da49a924c
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.