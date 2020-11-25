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63) Life says -- "no thanks"
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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319 views • November 25, 2020
Life says -- "no thanks" | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 23/11/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nj4z7UchLCo

Amazing work guys!
Many thanks to Pioneers Of Science - Part 1
https://vimeo.com/359157026

Source:
WiFi vs. Seeds: American Students Conduct Experiment and Videotape It (Nov. 21, 2019): https://www.activistpost.com/2019/11/wifi-vs-seeds-american-students-conduct-experiment-and-videotape-it.html

See also:
247) Crystallography - 5G test over spring water: https://www.brighteon.com/f8f4a64c-fb7a-4901-8e1c-fec6ebb444c4
148) Crystallography shows us EMF effects on quantum coherence: https://www.brighteon.com/d547b9e4-9857-43ba-85f5-a845a0440d1a
13) Dark Field Microscopy sees damage | TBYP 2017 Smart Meter documentary: https://www.brighteon.com/16f372ff-4800-4c18-ab12-b25da49a924c


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Keywords
healthemfchildrenschool5gfrequencyspacechemtrailwirelessmicrowaveswi-fidnaharmfulexposuremobile phonebeingsresonanceantennamastsnon-ionizingpulsed emfbiologic efect
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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