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63) Life says -- "no thanks"
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319 views • November 25, 2020
Life says -- "no thanks" | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 23/11/2019: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nj4z7UchLCo
Amazing work guys!
Many thanks to Pioneers Of Science - Part 1
https://vimeo.com/359157026
Source:
WiFi vs. Seeds: American Students Conduct Experiment and Videotape It (Nov. 21, 2019): https://www.activistpost.com/2019/11/wifi-vs-seeds-american-students-conduct-experiment-and-videotape-it.html
See also:
247) Crystallography - 5G test over spring water: https://www.brighteon.com/f8f4a64c-fb7a-4901-8e1c-fec6ebb444c4
148) Crystallography shows us EMF effects on quantum coherence: https://www.brighteon.com/d547b9e4-9857-43ba-85f5-a845a0440d1a
13) Dark Field Microscopy sees damage | TBYP 2017 Smart Meter documentary: https://www.brighteon.com/16f372ff-4800-4c18-ab12-b25da49a924c
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Amazing work guys!
Many thanks to Pioneers Of Science - Part 1
https://vimeo.com/359157026
Source:
WiFi vs. Seeds: American Students Conduct Experiment and Videotape It (Nov. 21, 2019): https://www.activistpost.com/2019/11/wifi-vs-seeds-american-students-conduct-experiment-and-videotape-it.html
See also:
247) Crystallography - 5G test over spring water: https://www.brighteon.com/f8f4a64c-fb7a-4901-8e1c-fec6ebb444c4
148) Crystallography shows us EMF effects on quantum coherence: https://www.brighteon.com/d547b9e4-9857-43ba-85f5-a845a0440d1a
13) Dark Field Microscopy sees damage | TBYP 2017 Smart Meter documentary: https://www.brighteon.com/16f372ff-4800-4c18-ab12-b25da49a924c
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Keywords
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