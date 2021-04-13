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148) Crystallography shows us EMF effects on quantum coherence
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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160 views • April 13, 2021
See also:
247) Crystallography - 5G test over spring water: https://www.brighteon.com/f8f4a64c-fb7a-4901-8e1c-fec6ebb444c4
63) Life says -- "no thanks": https://www.brighteon.com/7f95aa54-e281-4556-b58d-f2d9c66f751f
13) Dark Field Microscopy sees damage | TBYP 2017 Smart Meter documentary: https://www.brighteon.com/16f372ff-4800-4c18-ab12-b25da49a924c

Credits to Mike Adams (Health Ranger channel): Situation Update, April 12th, 2021 - Xylitol crystal morphology vs. 4G mobile phone energy
https://www.brighteon.com/15397aee-f1ee-4c7b-94fe-691f77f4e8d9
HI-RES re-post of xylitol crystallography via morphic resonance: https://www.brighteon.com/fe3a423b-67f3-4e4f-9ae8-b533f019d291

5G is much more disruptive than 4G on morphogenetic fields because of the beamforming feature and higher density.

More:
Dr. Masaru Emoto, author of Messages From Water, interviewed by Mike Adams, the Health Ranger [2012]: https://www.brighteon.com/5858035965001
Jerry POLLACK , The Fourth Phase of Water, 2019 / 2020 EDITED VERSION
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nSbg3cuZNRQ
Rupert Sheldrake theory and experiments: https://www.brighteon.com/6028145905001
https://www.brighteon.com/9450b19d-389b-4c9f-83f5-c8d03a5b2dedWater the Great Mystery (full documentary 2006): https://www.brighteon.com/25081ca8-8a9f-4ca9-8337-84fa89c4458a
EUROPEAN COMMISSION. From Fundamental Genomics to Systems Biology: UNDERSTANDING THE BOOK OF LIFE: http://ebooks.lib.ntu.edu.tw/1_file/EUbookshop/99051708/KINA23132ENC_002.pdf | https://cat.biblioteca.ipbeja.pt/cgi-bin/koha/retrieve-file.pl?id=049e2544503815d6bc21f0b010e8428f

My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua
Keywords
emfquantumeffectsfieldsmorphicmorphogeneticcoherencemorphologycrystallographysupramolecular
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