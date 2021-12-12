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230) Mark Windows - The Global Agenda Behind the Stop5G Hijack [Feb, 2020]
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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177 views • December 12, 2021
Credits to 5g awareness channel
07/02/2020 | Mark Windows - The Global Agenda Behind the Stop5G Hijack: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=djpY63Jc9b8

Mark Windows from www.windowsontheworld.net goes into the forces behind the hijacking of not just the Stop5G Movement, but other movements and the connection with the Fake Green Agenda, United Nations and Citizen Assemblies.
Mark will be speaking in Frome on 8th February and in Totnes on 9th February. To find out the details please visit www.windowsontheworld.net

To support my channel please donate at www.5gawareness.com where you can also get discounts on EMF shielding, clothing, meters, paint, and sleeping bags as well as stay up to date on the latest news and events.

About similar subject with Claire Edwards:
74) Claire Edwards: Hijack of 5G Space Appeal, Depopulation, Agenda 21-2030 and Climate Change: https://www.brighteon.com/bde69f61-e0f6-4e21-943c-c7628add4c19
70) Claire Edwards on the Stop5G Movement Hijack: https://www.brighteon.com/9c97fdc2-8315-4301-b172-e5385f9f4af3


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D/
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
Keywords
5gagenda 2030mark windowsthe stop5g movement
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy