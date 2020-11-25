© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
70) Claire Edwards on the Stop5G Movement Hijack
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • November 25, 2020
Claire Edwards on the Stop5G Movement Hijack | published on my youtube channel 'Clarity with Claire Edwards' at 24/01/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AgTDOMFL3M
Credits for www.5gawareness.com (mirror):
Claire Edwards on the Stop5G Movement Hijack (23/01/2020)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZC8i81TfZ34
Claire shares her feelings on the attempted hijack of the Stop5G Movement, Stop5GInternational, The Current state of the space appeal, Worldshift, The Club of Rome, Climate change and Stop 5G Protest day on the 25th January 2020.
Credits for www.5gawareness.com (mirror):
Claire Edwards on the Stop5G Movement Hijack (23/01/2020)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZC8i81TfZ34
Claire shares her feelings on the attempted hijack of the Stop5G Movement, Stop5GInternational, The Current state of the space appeal, Worldshift, The Club of Rome, Climate change and Stop 5G Protest day on the 25th January 2020.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.