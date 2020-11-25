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74) Claire Edwards: Hijack of 5G Space Appeal, Depopulation, Agenda 21-2030 and Climate Change
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
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478 views • November 25, 2020

Reposting an interview dated February 05, 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSJ8uzvxjxk

Credits for Channel ahava528:

Claire Edwards: Hijack of 5G Space Appeal, Depopulation, Agenda 21/2030 and Climate Change | 04/02/2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HC1Z7Fo5mgk


Please follow the list or references and links:

60 GHZ info - https://www.rfglobalnet.com/doc/fixed-wireless-communications-at-60ghz-unique-0001

16.14 – Joe St Clair, UK Director of the World Sustainability Development Forum:

https://www.privategoodness.com/post/2018/07/13/an-interview-with-joe-st-clair-e2-80-93-the-new-uk-director-of-the-world-sustainability

16.20 - What is Sustainable Development? Corbett Report: https://www.corbettreport.com/episode-322-what-is-sustainable-development/#comment-44911

17.00 - Video: UN Agenda 21 and Modern Monetary Theory: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/un-agenda-21-and-modern-monetary-theory/

19.39 – Arthur Firstenberg member of Stop5ginternational: https://stop5ginternational.org/about-us/


For the complet list of references and links, please go to one of these :

https://rumble.com/v4motc3-claire-edwards-hijack-of-5g-space-appeal-depopulation-agenda-212030-and-cli.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSJ8uzvxjxk

32.08 – A Message to the Environmental Movement: Your Movement Has Been Hijacked:

https://www.corbettreport.com/articles/20091125_enviro_message.htm

32.53 - Depopulation quotations from people in environmental movement: The Green Agenda: Club of Rome – Club of Budapest – Club of Madrid: https://mediachecker.wordpress.com/2013/08/17/the-green-agenda-club-of-rome-club-of-budapest-club-of-madrid/

34.44 – Implications of Worldwide Population Growth For U.S. Security and Overseas Interests (The Kissinger Report), December 10, 1974: https://pdf.usaid.gov/pdf_docs/PCAAB500.pdf

36.11 – Depopulation and Club of Budapest/Ervin Laszlo, from book Macroshift:

Twelve Comments by Members of the Club of Budapest: Peter Russell . . . on the roots of the global crisis, p. 148:

“As Ervin Laszlo makes clear, the global crisis we are now facing is, at its root, a crisis of consciousness. Certainly we need to do everything in our power to curb population growth and reduce the impact our technology has on the planet’s ecosystems …” (emphasis added): https://www.oreilly.com/library/view/macroshift/9781576751787/TwelveCommentsbyMembers.xhtml

37.16 – A Global Deal For Nature: Guiding principles, milestones, and targets: https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/5/4/eaaw2869


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

Keywords
healthemfchildrenschoolradiation5gfrequencyspacechemtrailwirelessmicrowaveswi-fiagendadnaharmfulexposuremobile phonebeingsresonanceantennamastshijacknon-ionizingpulsed emf
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