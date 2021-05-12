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The COVID Deception
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274 views • May 12, 2021
Dear brothers and sisters in the world this is an URGENT appeal before it is too late to make the right decision. Do not be deceived as to the workings and devices of the enemy at this very late hour, working with all cunningness and evilness. May you awake out of your slumber to see the very stupendous times we are living in, all matter of evil continuously.
We cover many aspects in this video from medical and religious to psychological and nutrition.
We will introduce you some of the brave and heroic medial doctors and scientists Dr Sherry Tenpenny, Dr Lee Merrit, Dr Carrie Madej, who have been for the last year trying to warn people of what is happening out there, they have been censored by big tech companies and de-platformed on almost all the major social media sites? Why are 1000's of doctors and scientists worldwide being censored? Why is it not allowed for medical experts to speak out about the COVID 19 Vaccine and effective treatments for COVD 19.
We will take a look at this and more, please come watch this most important video.
URGENT! 5 Doctors Agree that COVID-19 Injections are Bioweapons and Discuss What to do About It
URGENT! 5 Doctors Agree that COVID-19 Injections are Bioweapons and Discuss What to do About It (rumble.com)
Covid-19 Vaccines: Should Christians Take Them?
https://www.brighteon.com/464cc85f-117f-4651-a6a5-f2fa35487960
All Nations Deceived by Covid Vaccines? It is Coming, Get Ready
https://www.brighteon.com/38f8ce6e-692f-4f76-a866-247016598da2
Are Covid Vaccines the Mark of the Beast?
https://www.brighteon.com/9bc59500-e278-4235-8664-11d9e31daaf6
A COMING COVID CATASTROPHE
https://www.brighteon.com/257797f0-06fa-4596-be69-af71bb3adc21
Plandemic
https://www.brighteon.com/d240160e-ee78-4647-a9bb-9394705a1528
Vaxxed
https://www.brighteon.com/a78c9133-8b1a-4630-8f9b-7100a7591a2a
Dr. Carrie Madej tells the Health Ranger that covid vaccines use exotic nanotech for tracking and bio-contro
https://www.brighteon.com/8013f6d4-a765-46c0-af7f-b910e40fc403
Dr. Lee Merritt interviewed by the Health Ranger: Forced vaccines are a Holocaust-level crime against humanity
https://www.brighteon.com/85761cb5-b202-4d89-b36d-cc920319ab73
Dr. Ryan Cole on COVID-19 vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/91419aa0-df6c-4389-959a-1704f0a9aab1
Canadian Doctor Defies Gag Order and Tells the Public How the Moderna COVID Injections Killed and Permanently Disabled Indigenous People in His Community
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/canadian-doctor-defies-gag-order-and-tells-the-public-how-the-moderna-covid-injections-killed-and-permanently-disabled-indigenous-people-in-his-community/
OUTCRY TO THE WORLD, FROM ISRAEL!!! (NL+ENG subtitles)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMsn0bj_P6o
Vaccination: Biblical Revelation, Ellen G. ... - Kindle (amazon.com)
Vaccine Equity and the Local Church
https://www.adventistreview.org/vaccine-equity
Tucker: Americans are being paid to stay at home
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=so3AAyogiVE&feature=youtu.be
The Covidian Cult
https://consentfactory.org/2020/10/13/the-covidian-cult/
The Covidian Cult (Part II)
https://consentfactory.org/2021/04/21/the-covidian-cult-part-ii/
Study Results: Facemasks are Ineffective to Block Transmission of COVID-19 and Actually Can Cause Health Deterioration and Premature Death
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/stanford-study-results-facemasks-ineffective-block-transmission-covid-19-actually-can-cause-health-deterioration-premature-death/
The Great Barrington declaration
Great Barrington Declaration (gbdeclaration.org)
Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcrysa
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKNG8_Qt0g_ECrjDMiLaS9g
Visit our websites
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Contact us at
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
Upa7.org-Vanuatu: [email protected] Ph: (678) 7746612 or (678) 7639011
Chat with us on Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5fcbd4d5da6a0364ec5e5e03
We cover many aspects in this video from medical and religious to psychological and nutrition.
We will introduce you some of the brave and heroic medial doctors and scientists Dr Sherry Tenpenny, Dr Lee Merrit, Dr Carrie Madej, who have been for the last year trying to warn people of what is happening out there, they have been censored by big tech companies and de-platformed on almost all the major social media sites? Why are 1000's of doctors and scientists worldwide being censored? Why is it not allowed for medical experts to speak out about the COVID 19 Vaccine and effective treatments for COVD 19.
We will take a look at this and more, please come watch this most important video.
URGENT! 5 Doctors Agree that COVID-19 Injections are Bioweapons and Discuss What to do About It
URGENT! 5 Doctors Agree that COVID-19 Injections are Bioweapons and Discuss What to do About It (rumble.com)
Covid-19 Vaccines: Should Christians Take Them?
https://www.brighteon.com/464cc85f-117f-4651-a6a5-f2fa35487960
All Nations Deceived by Covid Vaccines? It is Coming, Get Ready
https://www.brighteon.com/38f8ce6e-692f-4f76-a866-247016598da2
Are Covid Vaccines the Mark of the Beast?
https://www.brighteon.com/9bc59500-e278-4235-8664-11d9e31daaf6
A COMING COVID CATASTROPHE
https://www.brighteon.com/257797f0-06fa-4596-be69-af71bb3adc21
Plandemic
https://www.brighteon.com/d240160e-ee78-4647-a9bb-9394705a1528
Vaxxed
https://www.brighteon.com/a78c9133-8b1a-4630-8f9b-7100a7591a2a
Dr. Carrie Madej tells the Health Ranger that covid vaccines use exotic nanotech for tracking and bio-contro
https://www.brighteon.com/8013f6d4-a765-46c0-af7f-b910e40fc403
Dr. Lee Merritt interviewed by the Health Ranger: Forced vaccines are a Holocaust-level crime against humanity
https://www.brighteon.com/85761cb5-b202-4d89-b36d-cc920319ab73
Dr. Ryan Cole on COVID-19 vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/91419aa0-df6c-4389-959a-1704f0a9aab1
Canadian Doctor Defies Gag Order and Tells the Public How the Moderna COVID Injections Killed and Permanently Disabled Indigenous People in His Community
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/canadian-doctor-defies-gag-order-and-tells-the-public-how-the-moderna-covid-injections-killed-and-permanently-disabled-indigenous-people-in-his-community/
OUTCRY TO THE WORLD, FROM ISRAEL!!! (NL+ENG subtitles)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMsn0bj_P6o
Vaccination: Biblical Revelation, Ellen G. ... - Kindle (amazon.com)
Vaccine Equity and the Local Church
https://www.adventistreview.org/vaccine-equity
Tucker: Americans are being paid to stay at home
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=so3AAyogiVE&feature=youtu.be
The Covidian Cult
https://consentfactory.org/2020/10/13/the-covidian-cult/
The Covidian Cult (Part II)
https://consentfactory.org/2021/04/21/the-covidian-cult-part-ii/
Study Results: Facemasks are Ineffective to Block Transmission of COVID-19 and Actually Can Cause Health Deterioration and Premature Death
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/stanford-study-results-facemasks-ineffective-block-transmission-covid-19-actually-can-cause-health-deterioration-premature-death/
The Great Barrington declaration
Great Barrington Declaration (gbdeclaration.org)
Our Channels for Laodicea
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcry
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sighandcrysa
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKNG8_Qt0g_ECrjDMiLaS9g
Visit our websites
www.whyperish.org
www.upa7.co.za
Contact us at
Upa7.org-RSA: [email protected] ph: +27 769 708 263
Upa7.org-Zim: [email protected] ph: +263 776 720 304
Upa7.org-US: [email protected] ph: 860 798-3672
Upa7.org-Vanuatu: [email protected] Ph: (678) 7746612 or (678) 7639011
Chat with us on Mewe
https://mewe.com/group/5fcbd4d5da6a0364ec5e5e03
Keywords
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