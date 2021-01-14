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Are Covid Vaccines the Mark of the Beast?
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319 views • January 14, 2021
In this brief presentation we will show how that popular beliefs about the mark of the beast are not biblical. Evidence will be provided to show how the mark of the beast is a system of false worship rooted in pagan traditions and promoted by the papacy. The role of the ongoing fake Covid pandemic leading to a new world order will be addressed at the end. For presentations on related topics please see the following:
Should Christians take the Covid vaccine?: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/464cc85f-117f-4651-a6a5-f2fa35487960
America in Bible Prophecy: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/0c8b0d88-99b2-465b-aedb-e1a697d733ec
The man 666, who is he?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDU7pt0aS3o&;t=1s
Should Christians take the Covid vaccine?: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/464cc85f-117f-4651-a6a5-f2fa35487960
America in Bible Prophecy: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/0c8b0d88-99b2-465b-aedb-e1a697d733ec
The man 666, who is he?: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZDU7pt0aS3o&;t=1s
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