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Covid-19 Vaccines: Should Christians Take Them?
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244 views • January 03, 2021
This presentation will discuss why Christians should have nothing to do with the Covid-19 vaccines contrary to the propaganda and disinformation being pushed by their Church leaders. This is a salvation issue. Study and be informed.
For some important information how to boost your immune system so your body can fight viruses and pathogens of any sort please visit this link:
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/2020/02/pandemics-what-to-do/
For some important information how to boost your immune system so your body can fight viruses and pathogens of any sort please visit this link:
http://www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org/2020/02/pandemics-what-to-do/
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